Prattville, AL

AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
YULEE, FL
WSFA

MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident. Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Dismukes’ theft trial set for Jan. 9

An arrest warrant was issued for Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, in August 2020 for felony theft from a business where he worked. The trial has been set for former District 88 Rep. Will Dismukes, who was indicted in June 2021 on charges of first-degree theft of property. The...
alreporter.com

Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
BIBB COUNTY, AL

