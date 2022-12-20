Read full article on original website
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
KFYR-TV
Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled. Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.
Basin Electric plans to build largest single-site generation
This project was put into motion because load forecasts show co-ops in the Bakken region will require more electricity by the year 2025.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies. Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
KFYR-TV
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night. Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
northernplainsindependent.com
New Deputy County Attorney Ready For Work
It was a busy day for Thomas Bleicher in Roosevelt County on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Bleicher was sworn in as the county’s new deputy county attorney that morning. He shadowed county attorney Frank Piocos during hearings in district court that afternoon. Bleicher’s first official day on the job is...
KFYR-TV
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.
kfgo.com
New details in Williams County, ND murder
FARGO (KFGO) – A man accused of killing a woman in Williams County, N.D. has been charged with the murder of his wife. Jacob Long, 34, was arrested a day and a half after witnesses identified him as the man who killed 30-year-old Megan Lindquist outside a home several miles east of Buford.
One dead after attempted murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Williston
UPDATE: Dec. 22, 12:09 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has released new details regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the night of December 20th involving a husband and wife. According to Williston Police, the victim of the incident has been identified as 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann. Who officers found with a […]
KULR8
Prosecutor: Wolf Point woman confesses involvement in kidnapping 15-year-old
GREAT FALLS — "A Wolf Point woman charged in the assault and kidnapping of a minor girl in Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, admitted to her role in the kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Elmarie Amelia Weeks, 22, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to a...
