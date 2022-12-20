ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M

The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants

Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

City asks industry to pitch space for migrant centers

City Hall is calling on the real estate industry to help house the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City. The Economic Development Corporation on Thursday released a request for proposals for space to temporarily house migrants. The RFP casts a wide net, calling on developers to pitch space that can “accommodate congregate-style housing,” such as industrial space, but does not rule out hotel, office and residential space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Programs tackle housing crisis for New York college students

The lack of affordable and available housing affects a frequently overlooked cohort: college students. But two pilot programs primarily funded by the nonprofit housing group Trinity Church Wall Street — one in collaboration with the Borough of Manhattan Community College — are providing housing to up to 76 students in New York City for up to three years, the New York Times reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

New William Greenberg Bakery Location is Now Kosher in NYC

A popular New York City bakery with locations on the Upper East Side and in Hudson Yards has recently become kosher certified. William Greenberg Bakery is known for their elegant baked goods that include Jewish classics like black and white cookies and rainbow cookies. The bakery offers other pastries as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Short-term rental company sued for $1.5M in unpaid rent

A Miami-based short term rental company and its CEO are being sued for more than a million dollars after allegedly skipping out on rent at apartments across New York City. Landlords filed seven complaints Tuesday against LuxUrban Hotels, which until last month was known as CorpHousing Group, and its CEO Brian Ferdinand for about $1.5 million in unpaid rent and other expenses stemming from 20 units that the firm allegedly rented in Manhattan and northern Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Palisades Center | Shopping mall in New York

Palisades Center is one of the most complete malls in the New York area. There is everything in this mall: Target supermarket, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Best Buy electronics store and The Home Depot. There is also the famous makeup store Sephora as well as brands like Old Navy, Hollister...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC has lost 781 chain stores — including Duane Reade — since 2019

The invasion of chain stores — often pushing out mom-and-pop operations — slowed to a crawl in the Big Apple this year and has fallen nearly 10% since the pandemic, according to a new report. Five of the top 25 chains in the city shuttered 78 outposts as the total number of nationwide retailers increased to 7,299 this year from 7,279 in 2021 — an anemic 0.3% growth, according to the Center for an Urban Future’s annual “State of the Chains” report released Wednesday. Those whittling down their ubiquitous presence in the city were led by Metro by T-Mobile, Duane Reade, Subway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

