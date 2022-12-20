Read full article on original website
Rating agencies, not regulators, can rebuild trust in crypto after FTX
The last year has been an eventful one for the crypto space. The collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin saw $50 billion wiped off the market in a flash. And more recently, FTX, an exchange many thought was “too big to fail,” came crashing down. There’s been no shortage of drama in the space, which has seen name-stay businesses and projects disappear along with investors’ funds.
Crypto is a nonexistent asset for big institutional investors - JPMorgan exec
Big institutional investors are still largely staying away from the crypto market, as the asset class' volatility poses a challenge to money managers, Jared Gross, head of institutional portfolio strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg. “As an asset class, crypto is effectively nonexistent for most large institutional investors,” Gross...
BTC miner Core Scientific gets interim nod for $37.4M bankruptcy loan
A United State bankruptcy court has granted Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific interim approval to access a $37.5 million loan from existing creditors to fund it amid liquidity issues. Core Scientific is one of the largest cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, but it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
Economic frailty could soon give Bitcoin a new role in global trade
The chaos we’ve experienced in global markets this year — global geopolitical upheaval magnified by the confluence of broken supply chains, inflation and heavy national debt loads — seems to signal the beginning of a new era. All of this is within the context of the United States dollar serving as the primary global reserve currency, currently accounting for about 40% of global exports.
BTC price ignores US PCE data at $16.8K as Bitcoin rejects volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) saw a flicker of volatility around the Dec. 23 Wall Street open as the latest United States inflation data came in line with expectations. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly decoupling from solid sideways action to dip to $16,750 on Bitstamp. The impact of...
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
CZ addresses reasons behind Binance's recent FUD
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to share his perspective on the reasons behind the recent fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) surrounding the crypto exchange. According to CZ in the thread, Binance's FUD is primarily caused by external factors - not by the exchange itself.
The 5 most important regulatory developments for crypto in 2022
2022 will surely be remembered as a year of crypto discontent — one when the price of Bitcoin crashed three times, many large companies went bankrupt and the industry experienced a series of significant lay-offs. However, it was a crucial year for crypto regulation worldwide. Although some regulatory developments are worrisome in terms of their tighter stance on digital assets, their effect could help the industry to mature in the long run.
Top-five most Googled cryptocurrencies worldwide in 2022
Cryptocurrencies have suffered immensely in 2022 from the onslaught of a hawkish Federal Reserve and the implosions of crypto platforms FTX, Terra, Celsius Network, and others. What were the most-searched cryptocurrencies in 2022?. Notably, the market valuation of all the cryptocurrencies combined has dropped 70% year-to-date (YTD) to nearly $770...
Crypto Twitter confused by SBF’s $250M bail and a return to luxury
Crypto Twitter has seemingly taken issue with Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond, which allows him to spend Christmas in his parent’s Palo Alto home without paying a single dime upfront. The former FTX CEO arrived in New York from the Bahamas on Dec. 21 and appeared in...
U.S. delays crypto tax reporting rules, as it still can’t define what a 'broker' is
A key set of crypto tax reporting rules is being delayed until further notice under a decision made by the United States Treasury Department. The rules were supposed to be effective in the 2023 tax filing year, in accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November, 2021.
What is Wrapped XRP (wXRP), and how does it work?
Wrapped XRP (wXRP) is a crypto asset pegged to XRP (XRP) and can be used on blockchains other than Ripple’s native XRP Ledger. Ripple is a blockchain-based global payments system providing crypto solutions for businesses, and XRP is the native currency of the Ripple network. Identical in value, its wrapped version, wXRP, can be used in financial payments and settlements on other blockchains.
Be ‘very wary’ of crypto proof-of-reserve audits: SEC official
A senior official from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has warned investors to be “very wary” about relying on a crypto company’s “proof-of-reserves.”. “We’re warning investors to be very wary of some of the claims that are being made by crypto companies,” said SEC’s...
Crypto can get weird: The 5 strangest stories of the industry in 2022
From Terra to FTX, 2022 has given us many weird crypto stories. While investors have been enduring a bear market that saw the crypto industry sink below the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, adoption in the space has been growing, and old mysteries were finally solved. From the incredible short...
How to reduce your crypto tax bill before year-end
While 2022 has been a year to forget for most crypto investors, the daunting task of filing crypto tax returns before the end of December remains. Many investors worry about unrealized losses on their crypto portfolio, while a failure to report crypto assets and transactions on tax returns could land North American investors into hot water with the IRS.
Former Alameda CEO confirms firm borrowed billions from FTX customer deposits as part of plea deal
Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Alameda Research, said as part of her plea deal that she was aware FTX funds had been made available for the venture capital firm’s investments. In a transcript of proceedings for her plea deal in the Southern District of New York...
Web3 projects would rather get hacked than pay bounty: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Uniswap, one of the leading decentralized exchange platforms, is integrating debit and credit card support for its users. It will allow Uniswap users...
BTC price foregoes Santa rally as Bitcoin volatility hits record low
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to deliver a Santa rally for Christmas 2023 as Dec. 25 offered even more sideways BTC price action. Bitcoin volatility index plumbs lowest ever levels. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD clinging to a tight trading range around $16,800. The pair had stubbornly refused...
Public Bitcoin mining companies plagued with $4B of collective debt
The recent bankruptcy filing of Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific despite a $72M relief offer from creditors raised questions about the overall health of the bitcoin mining community amid a prolonged bear market. Turns out, the public bitcoin miners owe more than $4 billion in liabilities and require an immediate restructuring to get out of the unsustainably high debt levels.
DeFi flash loan hacker liquidates Defrost Finance users causing $12M loss
Defrost Finance, a decentralized leveraged trading platform on Avalanche blockchain, announced that both of its versions — Defrost v1 and Defrost v2 — are being investigated for a hack. The announcement came after investors reported losing their staked Defrost Finance (MELT) and Avalanche (AVAX) tokens from the MetaMask wallets.
