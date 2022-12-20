The Green Bay Packers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16 when they take on the Miami Dolphins, who are also right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Packers have caught fire at just the right time, winning two in a row and three of their last five games. They’ll look to continue their turnaround with a win against the Dolphins, during which all eyes will be on the matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa. We’re going to make some Week 16 Packers predictions for their tilt against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

