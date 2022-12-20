ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 10

Alan Schmidtke
4d ago

the games are well scriped just like wrestling. calls by officials to help teams win, allowing teams with 2 or 3 wins to bet teams with 10 or 11 wins, football has become a show, not a sport. as we all know the favorite teams get to play offs like the packers will again this year, even thou they lose to bad teams and some how they come back to bet a really good team, again just like wrestling .

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron Obliterates Aaron Rodgers On New Sports Show

Cam’ron had a lot to say about Aaron Rodgers. Cam’ron is coming out with a brand-new sports talk show called It Is What It Is. Of course, Cam is a huge sports fan and has always given his opinion on his favorite teams. Now, however, he will get to engage with a larger audience about his views and hot takes.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Packers upset the Dolphins on Christmas in Miami. Here's how Twitter reacted to the win and Tua Tagovailoa's interceptions.

The Packers gave their fans an afternoon Christmas present and in the process kept their playoff hopes are alive. The Packers' defense held the Dolphins scoreless in the second half and picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the final three possessions to upset Miami, 26-20, on the road to improve to 7-8. Here's how social...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Packers vs. Dolphins predictions: Look at over as option play

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Packers vs. Dolphins predictions and picks for their NFL Week 16 showdown, which is live Sunday on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers (6-8) topped the visiting Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on “Monday Night Football” to close Week 15. Green Bay extended its winning streak to two following a five-game skid, keeping its NFC playoff hopes alive. Miami has lost three in a row to fall to 8-6. The Dolphins were edged 32-29 by the host Buffalo Bills last week as their snowy comeback attempt fell short. Packers vs. Dolphins picks Over 49.5 points to be scored, @...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16 when they take on the Miami Dolphins, who are also right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Packers have caught fire at just the right time, winning two in a row and three of their last five games. They’ll look to continue their turnaround with a win against the Dolphins, during which all eyes will be on the matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa. We’re going to make some Week 16 Packers predictions for their tilt against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022

Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
NFL Analysis Network

Landon Collins Opens Up About Second Chance With Giants

The New York Giants picked up a huge victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 15, moving one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. The Giants are now 8-5-1, holding a 1.5-game lead over the teams chasing them in the standings. Their defense came up big against the Commanders,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy