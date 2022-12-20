ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows

49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up

With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jimmy Garoppolo Today

Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the San Francisco 49ers is up at the end of this year and there's a growing sentiment that the team will finally let their longtime starter go. On the heels of last night's Jets-Jaguars game, Garoppolo has become a popular topic of conversation. Specifically, people are talking about his viability as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2023.
Final injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The final injury report for Week 16 is out and contains some good news for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after practice that defensive end Chase Young would play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will likely only see a limited number of snaps, but it’s a step in the right direction for Young, who tore his ACL last November.
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16 inactives: Young to make '22 debut

The Washington Commanders will return one of their most important players for this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star pass rusher Chase Young (knee) was removed from the injury report on Friday and will make his 2022 season debut against the 49ers, his first action in over 13 months. Young suffered a complex knee injury, including a torn ACL, last November against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is expected to be on a pitch count of no more than 15 snaps.
Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts

SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.

