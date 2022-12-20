Read full article on original website
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay Packers
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNF
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active Tonight
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows
49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up
With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Jimmy Garoppolo Today
Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the San Francisco 49ers is up at the end of this year and there's a growing sentiment that the team will finally let their longtime starter go. On the heels of last night's Jets-Jaguars game, Garoppolo has become a popular topic of conversation. Specifically, people are talking about his viability as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2023.
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
Final injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16
The final injury report for Week 16 is out and contains some good news for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after practice that defensive end Chase Young would play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will likely only see a limited number of snaps, but it’s a step in the right direction for Young, who tore his ACL last November.
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
OT Eric Fisher leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Packers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 15th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16. For the Christmas Day matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including offensive...
49ers-Commanders: Charvarius Ward, Jordan Mason cleared to play; Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, the 49ers activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list. He has not appeared in a game since Week 3 due to a knee injury. To make room for him on the roster, San Francisco released linebacker Curtis Robinson.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16 inactives: Young to make '22 debut
The Washington Commanders will return one of their most important players for this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star pass rusher Chase Young (knee) was removed from the injury report on Friday and will make his 2022 season debut against the 49ers, his first action in over 13 months. Young suffered a complex knee injury, including a torn ACL, last November against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is expected to be on a pitch count of no more than 15 snaps.
NBC Sports
Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts
SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
