Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
T.Y. Hilton 'I Told You!' Shocker Moment Pushes Cowboys Over Eagles

Almost immediately upon T.Y Hilton's arrival as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, he issued a bold statement about his abilities, even as a 33-year-old coming out of the season-long unemployment line. And he recalled that boast after his Christmas miracle catch on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T...
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
T.Y.'s Turn: Cowboys Forgotten WR Jalen Tolbert, James Washington Move, Hilton Up vs. Eagles

Few players have caused a stir among the fan base like Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert. ... But today it's going to be T.Y. Hilton's turn to stir things up. Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the thought was Tolbert would step in and contribute to the offense this season straight away ... But that hasn't happened.
ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Troubling Jalen Hurts Injury Update

The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this Saturday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles might be without Hurts for next weekend's game against the Saints as well. At the very least, his Week 17 status is uncertain.
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week's loss...
Former Pro Bowler Expected To Make Cowboys Debut This Weekend

The Cowboys may get a lift on offense this Saturday when they host the Eagles. During an appearance on 105.3 FM this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his 2022 season debut this weekend. Hilton signed a contract with the Cowboys earlier this...
