Palm Beach Daily News

Bradley Chubb on key to Miami Dolphins moving forward: 'We can't hang our heads'

MIAMI GARDENS – The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both. "Annoyed but encouraged," is how linebacker Bradley Chubb described it. ...
