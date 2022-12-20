Read full article on original website
Good news for Jets fans? The Zach Wilson era is over and New York can move on
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I know there isn’t much I can say to cheer up New York Jets fans after...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley gives update on status entering Week 16 vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Baltimore comes into the contest at 9-5 on the year and will be looking to stay firmly in the race for the AFC North divisional crown with the Cincinnati Bengals by picking up a win.
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Chiefs vs. Seahawks broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).
Rowntree: There are growing pains, but Pickett’s poise encouraging
The Steelers’ offense and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett were having one of their more disappointing performances of the season. But, when the Steelers needed it most, Pickett came through.
Bradley Chubb on key to Miami Dolphins moving forward: 'We can't hang our heads'
MIAMI GARDENS – The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both. "Annoyed but encouraged," is how linebacker Bradley Chubb described it. ...
Ravens announce flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a massive Week 16 showdown that has importance to both teams. For Baltimore, they’ll be looking to pick up their 10th win of the season while Atlanta will look to stay alive in the NFC South race.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides more information on injury to WR Devin Duvernay
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a big loss in the week leading up to their game in Week 16 with the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay left practice early in the week with a pronounced limp, and was later placed on injured reserve with what was classified as a foot injury.
Report: Rob Gronkowski contacted Bucs about possible return
All season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been hopeful that tight end Rob Gronkowski would come out of retirement once again to rejoin Tom Brady and help the Bucs make another playoff run. As it turns out, the future Hall of Famer reached out to the team about that possibility...
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Pregame Notes
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. “I always worry about staying warm on the sideline," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing is you don’t get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I’ve heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I’ll say, ‘Well, what did you learn about it?’ And they’ll say, ‘It’s hard to stay warm on cold days when you’re the head coach.’ So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?”
