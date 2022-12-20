ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Chicago

How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Palm Beach Daily News

Bradley Chubb on key to Miami Dolphins moving forward: 'We can't hang our heads'

MIAMI GARDENS – The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both. "Annoyed but encouraged," is how linebacker Bradley Chubb described it. ...
MIAMI, FL
RavenCountry

Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees. “I always worry about staying warm on the sideline," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing is you don’t get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I’ve heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I’ll say, ‘Well, what did you learn about it?’ And they’ll say, ‘It’s hard to stay warm on cold days when you’re the head coach.’ So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?”
BALTIMORE, MD

