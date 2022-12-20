ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Freeman explains why no charges were pursued in Teckle Sundberg’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman responded to questions about a report that was issued clearing two Minneapolis Police officers of any wrong-doing in a fatal officer-involved shooting in July. The report is in relation to an hours-long standoff that saw negotiators try to get 20-year-old Andrew...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Maple Grove man indicted on armed carjacking charges

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A Maple Grove, Minnesota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to an armed carjacking at a grocery store in Blaine in September. According to court documents, Justin Kittleson, 20, approached a person as they were loading groceries into their trunk...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

Jonathan Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden in Devils Lake, is the state’s 2022 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state. In a nomination letter sent...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Department of Health data shows increasing numbers of issues for students

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – The latest statewide Minnesota Student Survey shows the pandemic may have had more of a negative impact on students than anticipated. Data show increases in the number of 5th thru 11th graders reporting long term mental health problems, serious suicidal thoughts, instances of bullying, and feeling less engaged in school.
MINNESOTA STATE
Flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Some of the recent numbers suggest the flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota. The state Department of Health’s Melissa McMahon said it typically peaks in late January or early February, but activity usually starts to rise around the holidays. “ We’ve seen influenza activity...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
MINNESOTA STATE
Veterinarians urge owners to keep pets inside

Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this cold snap. “The top recommendation is just keep them inside,” Dr. Angelica Dimock with the Animal Humane Society said. “They can go outside for brief potty breaks. Some dogs may require jackets or booties or something. In and out kind of thing don’t let them spend too long of time outside.”
MINNESOTA STATE

