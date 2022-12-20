Read full article on original website
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year
Jonathan Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden in Devils Lake, is the state’s 2022 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state. In a nomination letter sent...
Game and Fish Recognizes Employee Efforts
North Dakota Game and Fish Department director Jeb Williams recently honored employees with performance-based awards. The following special recognition awards were presented during the department’s staff meeting in December. Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator, Jamestown, was recognized for his passion, management strategies, public engagement and commitment to preventing...
Flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Some of the recent numbers suggest the flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota. The state Department of Health’s Melissa McMahon said it typically peaks in late January or early February, but activity usually starts to rise around the holidays. “ We’ve seen influenza activity...
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022
This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
