Best iPhone apps to enhance your experience with Apple Music
Although iOS comes with a native Apple Music app, there are some third-party apps that offer even better experiences for those who subscribe to Apple’s streaming service. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber and want to find out how to better enjoy your music library, check out some of the best iOS apps with Apple Music integration.
9 apps to try to unlock the full potential of your new Mac
Did you unbox a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for Christmas? As you unbox your shiny new Mac and set it up, you might be wondering what apps you should install first. Although Apple includes some great apps built into macOS, several third party options are worth checking out. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Mac apps to help you get the most out of your new computer along with some helpful tips and tricks so you can get the most out of your new Mac.
Apple pulls new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2 as it resolves Home sharing issue [U]
12/23: Apple has issued a statement explaining the issue:. “We are aware of an issue that may impact the ability for users to share the Home within the Home app. A fix will be available soon. In the meantime, we’ve temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture. Users who have already upgraded will not be impacted.“
Alexa helps Siri avoid last place in MKBHD smartphone voice assistant test [Video]
Siri isn’t the worst voice assistant on phones today, according to MKBHD. In his latest video, Marques Brownlee conducts are four-way test between Siri and its competitors to see how voice assistants compare in 2022. The voice assistant voice off is the sequel to a similar test shared in...
Netflix hiding its cheapest ad-free plan, new ad tier still doesn’t work on Apple TV
Netflix last month introduced a new ad-based plan in an attempt to attract more subscribers, since this tier is a bit less expensive than the others. And the company seems to be really determined to force users to watch ads or spend more to get rid of them, as the cheapest ad-free plan has been hidden from its website.
HomeKit Weekly: Why 2023 is the time for Apple to release its own smart home products
Google, Apple, and Amazon are three of the biggest technology companies in the world, and both have a strong presence in the smart home market. However, their approaches to this market differ in some key ways. After spending years fully in the camp of HomeKit, I’ve spent the last few weeks with some first-party Google products, and I think it’s worth asking the question: Why doesn’t Apple make its own smart home products?
First season of Apple TV+ shows Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso and more streaming for free for everyone through January 3
For the holidays, Apple TV+ is running a special promotion for some of their biggest hit series. Until January 3, the first season of Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Prehistoric Planet, Trying and The Morning Show are streaming for free for everyone. That means anyone who can access the Apple TV...
Tested: Shokz OpenComm has become my default headphone for voice and video
I’ve been using Shokz OpenComm bone-conduction headphones for the past few weeks, and they’ve quickly become my default headphone choice for voice and video calls. I also found myself using them for watching video when I don’t want to disturb those around me – and, indeed, for pretty much everything other than music …
What to watch on Apple TV+ this Christmas
This holiday season, Apple TV+ has got you covered with a slate of Christmas movies and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This includes new standalone specials and films, plus one-off holiday episodes from some of your favorite Apple Original series. Here’s what to watch on Apple’s streaming service right now.
Everything we know about the M2 Pro and M2 Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to release the first revision to the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2023. Here’s everything we expect to see with the M2 Pro chip and M2 Max chip MacBook Pro notebooks so far. When are M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros coming?. Mark...
Tesla announces its own AirPower-like Qi charger that works with up to three devices simultaneously
Apple’s AirPower was canceled in 2019 even before it hit stores, which left many people upset since the accessory was expected to recharge up to three devices simultaneously. Tesla, on the other hand, is now launching a Qi charger with the same idea as the AirPower, as it can also wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time.
Cambridge Analytica lawsuit settled for $725M; largest ever privacy class action
The long-running Cambridge Analytica lawsuit against Facebook parent company Meta has finally been settled. The social media company agreed to pay Facebook users a combined total of $725M for sharing their personal data with the now-bankrupt political consultancy. The lawyers behind the case described the victory as a “historic” one,...
Report: Apple axed plans for next-generation GPU in iPhone 14 Pro after rare engineering blunder
A report from The Information highlights employee retention issues inside Apple’s silicon group, with some employees sourced citing extremely long hours and stressful workloads. Apple is currently embroiled in litigation with at least two startups, Nuvia and Rivos, who have poached dozens of engineers from Apple, and who Apple claims stole proprietary information about its chip designs.
Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU
Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, AirPods 3 from $110, Sonos One SL $119, more
Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off. Then go check out the refurbished offers on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that start at $110 and are joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories of 2022 after reviewing 40 great products
A range of innovative new Apple accessories have launched this year and I’ve been able to put over 40 of them through their paces. From products for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, here are my 8 favorite Apple accessories from 2022. Everything on the list below I’ve personally tested...
Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history
Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
