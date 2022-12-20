ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi Breaks World Record For Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever

By Robert Summerscales
 5 days ago

The previous record-holder had been an egg.

This is now the most-liked Instagram post of all time:

Lionel Messi posted 10 photos of himself and his Argentina teammates celebrating after they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday night.

His caption, translated from Spanish, read: "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it......

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentines... We did it!!!

"LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!"

The post, uploaded to Instagram on Monday, had received more than 63 million likes by Tuesday afternoon.

Lionel Messi is now a World Cup winner and an Instagram world-record holder

IMAGO/ANP/Maurice van Steen

An account called "world_record_egg" had previously held the title of uploading the most popular post in Instagram history.

In January 2019, the account made its first and so far only post by sharing a picture of a chicken's egg.

The caption was: "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this".

As of today, that egg has been liked more than 57 million times.

