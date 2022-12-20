Kenny Pickett Will Return as Steelers Starter Against Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their rookie quarterback back in Week 16.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett back on the field in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders and will return as the starter on Christmas Eve.

Pickett missed Week 15 due to his second concussion of the season. He was limited in practice throughout the week and was not cleared in time to play against the Carolina Panthers. Instead, backup Mitch Trubisky started, completing 17 passes for 179 yards in the win.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett now has just one box to check in order to clear concussion protocol and will return as a full participant in practice to start the week.

Pickett is 4-5 as a starter and has not thrown an interception in five weeks.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen After Unsportsmanlike Penalty

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl