FOX Reno
Community mourns the loss of Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died at the age of 96. Mount moved to Reno in the 1970s and soon began the Reno-Sparks Community Outreach program which provided food for those in need across the region. She was known for assembling and distributing food baskets for the needy for more...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
2news.com
Santa Claus Coming to the Nevada Humane Society
The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating Christmas with a special guest. Santa Claus will be there Friday and Saturday to help send home pets for the holidays. "There are a lot of families out there who want to add a fur baby to their family for Christmas and Hanukkah, so we do see quite a few people coming in," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And it's just so much fun. When you come here, Santa will personally bring your pet out to meet you in our lobby and also sit by our Christmas three and take a cute family photo with you."
FOX Reno
Reno police deliver toys to more than 100 children living in motels
Members of the Reno Police Department spent their Friday morning spreading holiday joy. RPD along with a handful of community members donated toys to more than 100 less fortunate children living in motels across the city. The donations were made possible with the help of Toys for Tots, Jacobs Entertainment,...
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
2news.com
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
Record-Courier
mynews4.com
Crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters knocked down a fire at an RV early on the morning of Christmas Eve in Sun Valley. Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
KOLO TV Reno
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023. Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services. Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will...
2news.com
One Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Tree on Moana Lane
Firefighters say the crash caused a brief outage because of the powerline in the area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A collision snarled the S-Curve Highway 395 in Gardnerville around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and resulted in one person being transported to Carson Valley Medical Center. A Carson Valley resident is far more likely to encounter ice walking down a sidewalk than on a pond. I know...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
KOLO TV Reno
Road work will close a lane in Carson City overnight
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Roadwork on an enhanced digital highway information sign will result in overnight lane reductions on U.S. 50 Thursday night. One lane of westbound travel on the highway from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday. Minor travel delays are expected for anyone traveling through the area.
