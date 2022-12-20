ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Syndication: The Record

By Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069VVa_0jp0mtHr00

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts after failing to convert on downs in the second half. The Lions defeat the Jets, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs

The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state.  While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals.  But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’  That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things.  Firstly, it...
The Comeback

Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation

After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Packers Dolphins Football

Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, center, celebrates making an interception with teammates Innis Gaines, left, and De'Vondre Campbell during the second half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
749
Followers
4K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy