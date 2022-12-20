Syndication: The Record

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs
The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state. While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals. But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’ That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things. Firstly, it...
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
The opening for a playoff spot has widened a bit more for the Green Bay Packers after they beat the Miami Dolphins
Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation
After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Updating NFC Playoff Race: Packers Half-Game Behind Commanders
Everything went the Green Bay Packers’ way this weekend. Here is the latest from the NFC playoff chase with two weeks to go.
Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, center, celebrates making an interception with teammates Innis Gaines, left, and De'Vondre Campbell during the second half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Rowntree: There are growing pains, but Pickett’s poise encouraging
The Steelers’ offense and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett were having one of their more disappointing performances of the season. But, when the Steelers needed it most, Pickett came through.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
