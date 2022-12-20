Syndication: The Record

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts after failing to convert on downs in the second half. The Lions defeat the Jets, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

The Comeback

Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation

After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Report: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State

D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect once considered to be Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent at Clemson, plans to transfer to Oregon State, ESPN reported Friday. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 but was benched on multiple occasions. He spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. ...
CLEMSON, SC
Top 10 matchup, QB changes add intrigue to Orange Bowl

A few weeks ago, a Tennessee-Clemson bowl matchup would have been one of the most appetizing of the season, featuring quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and DJ Uiagalelei. Neither player will be on the field when the No. 6 Volunteers face the No. 7 Tigers on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 30. Hooker saw his sensational season for Tennessee end when he tore the ACL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension

Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
DENVER, CO
Newland, NC
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

