Syndication: The Record

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation
After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Packers Dolphins Football
Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left celebrates with Jaylen Waddle during the first half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
Report: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State
D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect once considered to be Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent at Clemson, plans to transfer to Oregon State, ESPN reported Friday. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 but was benched on multiple occasions. He spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. ...
Top 10 matchup, QB changes add intrigue to Orange Bowl
A few weeks ago, a Tennessee-Clemson bowl matchup would have been one of the most appetizing of the season, featuring quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and DJ Uiagalelei. Neither player will be on the field when the No. 6 Volunteers face the No. 7 Tigers on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 30. Hooker saw his sensational season for Tennessee end when he tore the ACL...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Packers G Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year, $68M extension
Left guard Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with a base value of $68 million and a maximum value of $74 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Jenkins' new contract includes a $24 million signing bonus and has an average annual value of $17 million, making him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson pockets $20 million per season on his four-year, $80 million deal that he signed on Sept. 11. ...
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Aaron Rodgers: Both Need Santa
Pro Football Network's Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris talk about the QB matchup of the week between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0