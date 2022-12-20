SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO