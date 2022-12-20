Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee confirmed Friday that deputies are talking to a man who may be the suspect in this incident. Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who claimed to be a Greene County sheriff’s deputy. The incident happened December...
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
KTTS
21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School
(KTTS News) — Springfield police have been investigating an attack by two pit bulls that injured 18 students and three teachers at the Willard Intermediate School. The attack was reported Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics treated the people who were hurt. Six needed emergency care. The pit bulls were euthanized after...
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
Juvenile arrested for shooting dispute over PlayStation
Police in Springfield, Mo., announced on Christmas Eve that a juvenile had recently been arrested over a shooting incident related to a PlayStation video game console.
Woman found dead after Bella Vista house fire
Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.
KYTV
Police say man died from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a second victim in a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday has died. Jimmy Miller, 79, died from his injuries in the crash. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, also died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S....
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County following crash
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County around 1 p.m. after a Thursday morning crash. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
KTLO
Gail’s Pets Second Chance works to rescue dogs in Marion County
For more than three decades, a local nonprofit organization has dedicated its time and resources to rescuing dogs in Marion County. Gail’s Pets Second Chance has long been taking in strays and pets that have been surrendered by their owners. Gail Ross and Dena Sparks of Gail’s Pets were...
Comments / 0