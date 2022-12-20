Now is Final: The Final Conclusion of the Legend Internet browser (IE) Coming: February 14 next year. Decades of legacy will be over by an update to edge, its official successor. This would be a different approach than initially envisioned, because they thought the situation would be determined by the windows Update, as originally stated. This is a step to ensure that everyone involved can get through the transition between IE and the current browser without complications.

1 DAY AGO