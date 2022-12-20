ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brytfmonline.com

Harry and Meghan describe The Sun’s apology as a PR stunt

The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rep Calls The Sun Apology Over Retracted Jeremy Clarkson Column a “PR Stunt”

The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from British media personality Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “pr stunt,” a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said. In a statement to the BBC following The Sun’s retraction of and apology for the column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — a spokesperson for the couple called the outlet’s response disingenuous. More from The Hollywood ReporterLavish Montecito Mansion Where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Filmed Netflix Doc Listed at $33.5MPrince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Teaser for Next Netflix Docuseries, 'Live to Lead'Jeremy...
brytfmonline.com

Pernella Walgreen and Christian Bauer:

Last year, songbird Pernilla Wahlgren, 54, shared a lot about herself Big construction project in Lidingö In Stockholm, and a few weeks ago it became known that the house is now finally ready. Now, however, she reveals that she won’t be moving into the new house alone, and that...
brytfmonline.com

WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices

Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷

