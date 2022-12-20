ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Deputy, 2 others shot in SE Indiana, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Officer-involved shooting in SE Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff’s deputy injured in NKY interstate crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash Friday night in Northern Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the 148 mile marker near Williamstown. A Grant County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in NKY remains closed

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in Gallatin County remains closed due to hazardous road conditions early Christmas Eve. The stretch of closed interstate in Northern Kentucky goes from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 65, according to Kentucky State Police. “Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals’ flight makes emergency landing in New York City

NEW YORK (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ flight from New England has been re-routed to an airport in New York City due to engine problems, according to sources on the plane. The plane made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday evening. The football team will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fort Washington Way closed for several hours after semi caught fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A massive, flaming semi-fire closed Westbound Fort Washington Way/SBI-71 for several hours Friday morning. Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. As crews tried to remove the trailer it caught...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy