Fox 19
Armed man walking with child along SE Indiana highway shoots at deputy: State police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana, state police say. A Franklin County Deputy and a suspect both were shot during an incident early Friday on IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department received a report around 12:30 a.m....
Fox 19
Deputy, 2 others shot in SE Indiana, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville...
Fox 19
Officer-involved shooting in SE Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeastern Indiana early Friday, state police say. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect both were shot during an incident outside overnight. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville...
Fox 19
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
Fox 19
Sheriff’s deputy injured in NKY interstate crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash Friday night in Northern Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the 148 mile marker near Williamstown. A Grant County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening...
Fox 19
Fire engulfs first floor of West Price Hill home, police say no one harmed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heavy fire erupted in a single-family home in West Price Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Police say that when crews arrived at the two-story home at 1759 Baltimore Avenue, the front porch was already burned. “When firefighters arrived at the scene, the whole first...
Fox 19
Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
Fox 19
Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters. It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
Fox 19
14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in NKY remains closed
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in Gallatin County remains closed due to hazardous road conditions early Christmas Eve. The stretch of closed interstate in Northern Kentucky goes from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 65, according to Kentucky State Police. “Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy...
Fox 19
Southbound I-71 shutdown in NKY due to multiple vehicles getting stuck
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Southbound I-71 is shut down starting at the I-75/71 split near the Walton exit due to multiple vehicles getting stuck further south on the interstate, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles are getting stuck near mile-marker 63 on I-71 in Gallatin County,...
Fox 19
Jean-Robert de Cavel, Cincinnati’s most famous chef, passes away
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jean-Robert de Cavel died Friday at the age of 61. He passed peacefully in his sleep after a five-year battle with leiomyosarcoma, according to family members. de Cavel is among the most renowned chefs in the history of the Queen City. Born in France, he moved to...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
Fox 19
Bengals’ flight makes emergency landing in New York City
NEW YORK (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ flight from New England has been re-routed to an airport in New York City due to engine problems, according to sources on the plane. The plane made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday evening. The football team will...
Fox 19
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fox 19
Fort Washington Way closed for several hours after semi caught fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A massive, flaming semi-fire closed Westbound Fort Washington Way/SBI-71 for several hours Friday morning. Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. As crews tried to remove the trailer it caught...
