Benfica wants the top scorer and the most expensive player in the Danish League
Andreas Schilderup is only 18 years old and is the top scorer in the Danish league. The contract ends in 2024 and Rui Pedro Braz is trying to bring him in in January. The Reds sporting director is on the ground and looking to sign himself with a youngster who is considered a great talent in his country. Sevilla will already see a bid of €10m in the summer rejected.
A BOLA – A message from Antonio Salvador with an emphasis on the future (SC Braga)
SC Braga president left a Christmas message for all the Warriors supporters. Antonio Salvador highlights the growth and ambition prevailing at the club and also leaves assurance about the future. Here is the full message:. Dear SC Braga members and supporters,. On this special occasion, which celebrates above all family...
Celebrations in Argentina lead to a message from the French Federation: They have gone too far ″
Noel Le Graet does not ignore what he says is “unsportsmanlike behaviour”. The President of the French Football Federation sent a message to his Argentine counterpart, due to the “unsportsmanlike behavior” of the national team players after their victory in the 2022 World Cup final against Gaul, in Qatar.
Capello calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘arrogant’: ‘He hasn’t found any club to believe in’ – CR7 Diary
Fabio Capello, the former Italian coach, spoke about the position of Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the national team who agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November, before the start of the World Cup. For the European Champion CR7 introduced the mode to become a free soccer player now. “Ronaldo looked for this. It’s a shame. As a player, he couldn’t be questioned, but he was conceited. He offered himself up and no team found faith in him. He started to be a bit of a problem for any team,” he stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper. across the Alps. The 76-year-old former coach also issued his opinion on the possibility of Jose Mourinho being able to lead Roma and the Portuguese national team at the same time.
Ricardo Regoff in Riyadh to attend a crucial meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo
CR7’s right-hand man, Riccardo Regoff, is in Riyadh and the deal with Al Nasr could be in effect for hours. The Portuguese international has given the go-ahead to intensify negotiations with the Saudi club and could join his personal assistant in the coming days. The contract will be valid until 2025.
