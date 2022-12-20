On Friday, Euribor prices rose for the third consecutive session, to three, six and 12-month highs, to new highs since January 2009. Euribor rate to six monthsthe most used in Portugal in housing loans and which entered positive territory on June 6, advanced for the sixth session in a row, to 2.701%, 0.005% more points and a new maximum since January 2009.

1 DAY AGO