ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Euribor prices have renewed their highest levels in 14 years for three consecutive days

On Friday, Euribor prices rose for the third consecutive session, to three, six and 12-month highs, to new highs since January 2009. Euribor rate to six monthsthe most used in Portugal in housing loans and which entered positive territory on June 6, advanced for the sixth session in a row, to 2.701%, 0.005% more points and a new maximum since January 2009.
brytfmonline.com

Upward revision of US GDP leaves Europe in the red – Markets at 1 Minute

3, 6 and 12-month Euribor prices rise to new near-14-year highs. Today, for the second consecutive session, Euribor prices rose to three, six and 12-month highs to new highs since January 2009. The six-month Euribor rate, which is the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy