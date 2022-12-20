Read full article on original website
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
US Oil prices jump by $2 a barrel as Americans prepare for holiday weekend travel
Oil prices increased by $2 a barrel on Wednesday as Americans prepare to travel across the country during this upcoming holiday weekend.
Euribor prices have renewed their highest levels in 14 years for three consecutive days
On Friday, Euribor prices rose for the third consecutive session, to three, six and 12-month highs, to new highs since January 2009. Euribor rate to six monthsthe most used in Portugal in housing loans and which entered positive territory on June 6, advanced for the sixth session in a row, to 2.701%, 0.005% more points and a new maximum since January 2009.
Upward revision of US GDP leaves Europe in the red – Markets at 1 Minute
3, 6 and 12-month Euribor prices rise to new near-14-year highs. Today, for the second consecutive session, Euribor prices rose to three, six and 12-month highs to new highs since January 2009. The six-month Euribor rate, which is the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered the...
