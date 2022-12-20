Read full article on original website
Related
Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside their former Jehovah's Witnesses congregation, police say
Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
Police arrest man suspected of planting explosives in Brazil's capital ahead of presidential inauguration
Police in Brasilia arrested a man on Saturday suspected of planting and possessing explosive devices one week ahead of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's inauguration, Police Chief Robson Candido said during a news briefing.
Sending a photo with Santa Claus, a migrant father waiting in El Paso tells son in Venezuela his Christmas gift may be delayed
When Santa Claus arrived at migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, to bring presents for the children, one migrant asked for just a photo with him.
Comments / 0