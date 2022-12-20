Fans were concerned for Pam Oliver after hearing a few of the reports she delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Oliver, a veteran reporter, did not sound like her usual self while delivering a few reports during the second quarter for FOX: Pam Oliver not sounding great... The post Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 47 MINUTES AGO