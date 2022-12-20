A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.

