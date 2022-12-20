Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day
Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated. Drier conditions are...
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
Light winds, little rain ahead
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST. Very little...
After winter storm, crews clear snow drifts up to 10 feet high from Mauna Kea road
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to Mauna Kea’s summit remains closed as crews clear piles of snow that fell during a strong winter storm that barreled over the state earlier this week. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship said the road is likely to be...
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins
Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site, putting years-long effort in limbo. City officials says the request comes after an exhaustive process to find a new site failed. Rents at new affordable project in Makiki will start at $1,200. Updated:...
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend
A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist into next week with limited rain expected over western slopes. Wind flow will be light enough to allow development of land/sea breezes and modest interior afternoon cloud build-ups. Light to moderate trade winds should begin to return by late next week as the...
How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2022 festivities!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday. From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!. Copyright 2021...
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 25...
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Gallery: Big Island storm toppled trees, damaged county park structures
County, state and utility crews have spent the day working to restore power and clear roads after a cold front Monday swept the Big Island, bringing with it rain, wind and thunderstorms. Video posted on the Hawai’i Department of Transportation Facebook page shows crews packing up after clearing fallen trees...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is...
Power still out on the Big Island after the storm
In some areas, fallen trees and debris need to be removed before crews and personnel can access the area in a safe manner in order to restore power.
