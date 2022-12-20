ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
Light winds, little rain ahead

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist

The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend

A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD.
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages
Gallery: Big Island storm toppled trees, damaged county park structures

County, state and utility crews have spent the day working to restore power and clear roads after a cold front Monday swept the Big Island, bringing with it rain, wind and thunderstorms. Video posted on the Hawai’i Department of Transportation Facebook page shows crews packing up after clearing fallen trees...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes.
