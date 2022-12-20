Read full article on original website
Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs
The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state. While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals. But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’ That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things. Firstly, it...
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Complete Observations
Breaking down the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' 26-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium
Updating NFC Playoff Race: Packers Half-Game Behind Commanders
Everything went the Green Bay Packers’ way this weekend. Here is the latest from the NFC playoff chase with two weeks to go.
Cardinals Release Inactives; Marquise Brown Will Play vs. Bucs
The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactives ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation
After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 16 game
Seattle looks to upset host Kansas City and keep playoff hopes alive. The Seattle Seahawks need to stop the bleeding to get back in the playoff picture after losing four of their last five, but it hasn't looked good for them through one half of play in Kansas City. It's been all Chiefs so far, as Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to put them up 17-3 at the half.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Another solid outing in win
Jenkins recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets. Though it was expected that Jenkins wouldn't be able to replicate his 18-tackle, two-interception performance he displayed in Week 15 versus Dallas, he still tied for a team-high nine stops and played all but one defensive snap in Thursday's victory over New York. The 28-year-old has already set new career highs with 104 tackles and 11 passes defensed on the season, and he'll now look to keep momentum moving forward when the Jaguars travel to Houston on New Year's Day.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Three targets in loss
Moore caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. New York's entire offense struggled in this one, but Moore was notably out-targeted by both Garrett Wilson (nine) and Corey Davis (seven). Moore's best chance at fantasy relevance in Week 17 against the Seahawks would be the Jets getting Mike White (ribs) back under center. A Zach Wilson-Chris Streveler redux just won't cut it.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
