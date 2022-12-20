Blake girls defeat Wayzata hockey team

Goals were hard to come by last week as the Wayzata High girls hockey team lost a pair of games.

In both contests, the Trojans were competitive, but had trouble finishing their scoring opportunities.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park outshot the Trojans 27-19 in a 6-2 victory Dec. 15 at Plymouth Ice Center. Lauren Hansen and Davy Mokelke scored for the Trojans, while teammates Noelle Noble, Courtney Jacobs and Lola Crandall notched assists. Malin Erickson made 21 saves in Wayzata’s goal.

Dec. 17, the Trojans lost another non-conference game 7-1 against The Blake School. Blake forward Suzy Higuchi had a big day, recording a pure hat trick in the third period. She finished the day with four goals, while teammate Sam Broz added a hat trick plus an assist. Sally Countryman had three Blake assists and goalie Abby Ziehl made 22 saves.

Trojan highlights included a goal by Kaitlyn Knutson and assists by Jacobs and Noble. Ella Podiak made 18 saves in Wayzata’s goal.

Around the Lake Conference, Minnetonka and Edina are off the best starts for 2022-23. Minnetonka is 9-1-0 following a 2-1 overtime win over Hill-Murray Dec. 17 at Pagel Activity Center. Edina stands 6-2-0. Other Lake records so far are: North Wright County 3-2-0, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 6-6-0, Eden Prairie 3-6-0, Wayzata 2-7-0 and Buffalo 1-9-0..