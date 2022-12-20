Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
FOX 21 Online
Family Freedom Center Hosts Holiday Party
DULUTH, Minn. – Family Freedom Center held their first annual Christmas at the Farm event. The event was supposed to take place at Freedom Farms but was moved to the Washington Center due to the cold weather. Those who attended were able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy food, make arts and crafts, as well as receive presents.
FOX 21 Online
Elvis Visits the Northland for Kolar Auto’s Annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ Event
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Kolar automotive group held their annual Holiday on the Hill event. In conjunction with the Duluth, Hermantown, and Cloquet Chambers, the event is a festive holiday celebration put on to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland. Those who attended were able to enjoy...
FOX 21 Online
Final Preparations Underway For VFW Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — Potato peelers were peeling away Friday getting ready for the annual VFW Christmas Eve dinner. Throughout the week volunteers have been prepping 30 turkeys, 150-200 pounds of potatoes, and 150 pounds of sweet potatoes. And it’s not just prepping food, volunteers are even shoveling and getting...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve Returns to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Rubber Chicken Theater presents ‘New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve’ at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater. Ring in the New Year with comedy, sketches, prize giveaways, live music, and more. Brian Matuszak joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the...
FOX 21 Online
Volunteers Preparing For Annual VFW Christmas Eve Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Christmas Eve dinner at VFW Hall is happening in Duluth on Saturday. But first to make the special event happen, volunteers spend the whole week before preparing. Turkey, gravy, vegetables, white and sweet potatoes, and pie will be served. Organizers are planning for 300...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
FOX 21 Online
Is Fruitcake Getting a Bad Rap?
DULUTH, Minn. — A 2016 online article has the headline “7 Reasons you should never eat Fruitcake” And the sub head that reads Throw it in the Trash.”. That’s a pretty harsh sentiment for a traditional Christmas Sweet. ” Do you like Fruit cake – no,...
FOX 21 Online
DPD Public Information Officer And Postmasters Reminding Residents of Front Porch Theft During Holidays
DULUTH, Minn.–‘Tis the season for giving and receiving. As packages get dropped of on front steps, you’ll want to avoid leaving them unattended if you can. With the holidays being a busier time of year for ordering packages, your porch may start to pile up. This can present and appealing scenario for porch pirates. Thieves that specifically wait to steal items off porches, taking advantage of the small window of time between when items are dropped off and when they’re taken inside.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football’s Brent Laing Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced Friday morning, UMD Football standout Brent Laing accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game not only allows Laing the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of NFL scouts, but also helps raise money for Shriners Children, a non-profit that provides medical treatment for children with orthopedic conditions or are in need of corrective surgeries.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth East Boys Hockey Picks Up 5th Victory Against Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team improved to 5-5 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall 7-0. Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson each had two goals in the contest for the Greyhounds. Duluth East (5-5) will next host Blaine on December 30th.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Girls Basketball Extends Hot Streak with Win Over East
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team tacked on another win, Thursday night, defeating Duluth East 79-51. The Spartans have now won five straight games. Superior will be back in action, Wednesday December 28 in the Marshfield Holiday Classic. While, Duluth East will look to bounce back, Tuesday December 27 at Coon Rapids.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football’s Dayvia Gbor Nominated for Cliff Harris DPOY Award
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced on Monday, cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the Year Award. An honor that recognizes the outstanding efforts of one defensive player amongst Division II, Division III and NAIA schools. Gbor tallied 22 total tackles, with 7 interceptions...
