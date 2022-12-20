Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Deer Hunter Downs Monster Cactus Buck
On November 15, 2022, Austin Cory of Oklahoma arrowed a cactus buck that will go down as one of the most interesting whitetails of the 2022 deer season. The story begins in 2016, when Cory’s friend, Cameron McBride, and Cameron’s father first captured photos of the strange-looking buck. Each year thereafter, the old buck would spend every waking daylight hour in a bottom where the wind swirled. And no matter how McBride and his father hunted the deer, they couldn’t get a shot.
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
8-Year-Old Hunter’s First Deer Is An Alien-Looking Cactus Buck
An eight-year-old boy from North Georgia may have just had the harvest of a lifetime…. And when I say the harvest of a lifetime, I think he bagged an alien. Okay, okay, that’s a stretch, but this buck looks like it’s from Mars. According to Field & Stream,...
Mountain Lions Are Killing a Huge Number of Wolves in Washington State
Quick – what’s the deadliest animal in the world? Okay, technically, it’s a mosquito. But let’s narrow the candidates to mammals. The cape buffalo is a strong contender, the massive bovine rumored to be responsible for killing more hunters in Africa than any other species. Then there’s the hippopotamus, whose resemblance to a harmless aquatic cow is incredibly misleading.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Mountain Lion Stalks & Pounces On Helpless Coyote Pup
Poor pup never stood a chance. Mountain lions can be some ruthless creatures. They’re the type of cats that will stay back from a distance, stalk their prey down, and then attack out of nowhere once the time is right, before anyone even realizes they’re there. Needless to...
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives' — endangered foxes and ferrets
Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana are being reintroduced.
Rare Albino Porcupine Rescued By British Columbia Wildlife Sanctuary
A British Columbia resident found an odd, spikey white creature gnawing on hydraulic hoses and electric cables. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that the critter was a very rare, albino porcupine, and it was in need of care. Now, the Northern Lights Animal Sanctuary has a new snowy-white resident for the winter that they’ve named “Coconut.”
A Bird Dog’s Final Fall
TINA WAS in perfect health. Well, almost perfect. At age 11, my orange-and-white English setter had the beginnings of cataracts, visible as milky-blue reflections, in both eyes. I’d also noticed that she sometimes bumped into things—the doorway to her kennel, for example—in low light. My veterinarian, a setter man himself, assured me that this was not uncommon in dogs her age, and that while the condition wasn’t reversible without expensive surgery, it hadn’t progressed to the point that it would affect her in the field.
Mountain Biker In Alberta Has Close Encounter With Grizzly Bear
Everyone knows it’s possible to have a run in with a bear while out in the woods, but what exactly that means seems to be lost on a lot of people. This video shows that even when handled perfectly, being close to a predator is crazily intense. While riding...
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
