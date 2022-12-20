ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch Reneé Rapp Talk ‘Mean Girls,’ TikTok, and Following Her Heart on The Green Room

By Ilana Woldenberg and Tara Reid
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

As Gen-Z’s newest “It Girl,” Reneé refuses to compare herself to anyone.

Cooling off after an electrifying performance of songs from Reneé’s stunning debut EP, Everything to Everyone , Rolling Stone caught up with Reneé for an episode of The Green Room. At The Bowery Electric in NYC, Reneé talked all things past, present and a big surprise for the future: Reneé is now set to star as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.

For the uninitiated, Reneé’s life changed when she stole the show at the 2018 Jimmy Awards while still in high school. After taking home the top prize, Rapp won the role of Regina in Mean Girls The Musical on Broadway shortly thereafter, and has been unstoppable ever since. She’s gone on to star as Leighton in Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO and is now headlining her own mini-tour playing select venues across the country.

Even though she is a bonafide rising pop star, Reneé is not above being plugged in with her fans. At one point during Tuesday night’s show, she praised one of her fans for relentlessly roasting her on Twitter. “Don’t stop,” she says, with a wink and a nod. At another moment, she placed the mic in front of a fan’s face encouraging her to sing the next line. “She ate,” Reneé gushed to the NYC audience that was expectantly filled with former Theater Kids.


The self-described “cheeky little blonde bitch” continued her performance with a cavalier swagger that is quintessentially Gen-Z, using sarcasm to offset her unapologetic embrace of raw emotion. Perhaps this ability to not take herself too seriously is at the heart of her recent success. With her soulful lyrics and her dextrous vocal agility, Reneé has been able to make a transition that most Broadway starlets only dream of: she sings pop, she sings it well, and most importantly… she’s not “cringey” while doing it.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’

Dave Grohl was joined by his daughter Violet for the fourth night of Hanukkah Sessions, along with collaborator and keyboardist Greg Kurstin. Sitting on a stool in front of a live audience at the Largo in Los Angeles, Violet sang Janis Ian’s iconic song, “At Seventeen.” The 1975 hit is described in the video caption as “one of the all-time classic coming-of-age anthems.” In September, Violet took to the stage at both Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts in London and L.A. And last year, the younger Grohl and her father released a cover of X’s “Nausea,” which originally appears on the band’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball Concert on Apple Music Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas time is officially here, and Alicia Keys is set to celebrate the holiday season with a special livestream concert to perform songs from her first Christmas album, Santa Baby, familiar classics, and medleys recorded live from New York City’s United Palace. Dubbed the “Holiday Masquerade Ball,” the 15-time Grammy winner’s performance marks the final show of Apple Music Live‘s concert series of the year and promises plenty of “glitter and glamour.” Even if you didn’t get a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

An Island Christmas! Dinah Jane Welcomes Common Kings, Sammy Johnson for Holiday Special

Dinah Jane, Common Kings, and Sammy Johnson make it easier to imagine a holiday season in the tropics. On Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony star welcomed her fellow Polynesian musicians for a mash-up performance of “He Still Loves Me” by Beyoncé and Walter Williams and the holiday classic “This Christmas.” “This one was special to me,” Dinah Jane tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so glad Sammy J and Common Kings were available and ready to invite the islands into your homes this holiday season.” Johnson opens the rendition with his soothing vocals over a warm beat led by Common Kings before Jane...
Rolling Stone

Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off

Over 18 months after Morrissey first announced his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, the LP appears to be indefinitely shelved once again after the singer revealed he has parted ways with his record label. Also delaying its release: Miley Cyrus wants her backing vocals removed from one of the album tracks. In a pair of messages posted to Morrissey Central (via NME) — the singer’s go-to mouthpiece — Morrissey revealed that he has “voluntarily withdrawn from any association” with Capitol Records, the label that was set to release Bonfire of Teenagers in Feb. 2023. The singer also “voluntarily parted company”...
Rolling Stone

Zach Bryan Surprise-Releases New Live LP ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Zach Bryan is the latest artist to rage against the Ticketmaster as the country star — frustrated by skyrocketing ticket prices — pledged Saturday that he’ll embark on a summer tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Doubling down on his disdain for the concert giant, Bryan also released a surprise new album titled, fittingly, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,”...
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is slated to release its final report this week, bringing an end to its 18-month investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the violent siege of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s victory. The committee has obtained troves of documents, texts, and phone records; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings featuring live testimony from people close to the effort to subvert democracy. The primary takeaway from all of this, the panel has made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
Rolling Stone

Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says

The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic.  According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Rolling Stone

Finneas Isn’t Afraid to Break Norms in an Ever-Changing Music Industry

It’s hard to believe Finneas O’Connell — the multi-Grammy winning songwriter, producer, and musician who’s worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Tove Lo to his younger sister, Billie Eilish — ever doubted a successful career in music; a profession he was motivated to achieve following a Green Day show, Finneas’ first live concert, at the age of 11. “I just remember thinking, ‘That’s clearly the greatest job there could possibly be,’” Finneas says. “And, it just never left me.” Throughout the remainder of his childhood Finneas honed his craft, stressing over a self-dubbed calling. “I only defined professional musician as...
Rolling Stone

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Give New York City the Gift of Christmas Carols on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Tis the season for riding through New York City performing Christmas-themed karaoke from the comfort of your car. On a new bonus clip of Carpool Karaoke, former Gleeks Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited to cruise through the streets of the city, singing songs from their respective holiday albums Christmas in the City and A Very Darren Crissmas. “It’s Christmas, like Darren Crissmas,” Michele offers mid-“Christmas in New York,” the first song queued up on the aux for the holiday special. Amid light teasing about singing too high or being flat, the pair sing their way through New York City,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Nile Rodgers Remembers Thom Bell: ‘He Represented Sophistication and Elegance’

On Dec. 22, pop lost one of its true influencers when Thom Bell died at the age of 79. As a producer, songwriter, and/or arranger, Bell was at the forefront of the Philadelphia Sound, the gorgeous R&B that dominated much of the pre-disco Seventies. Along with his peers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell injected a level of elegance and sophistication into R&B and pop as heard on records he made with the Spinners (“I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” “Mighty Love,” “One of a Kind Love Affair”), the Stylistics (“Betcha By Golly, Wow,” “You...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Seventeen’s Vernon Shifts Towards Pop Punk Chaos on Debut Solo ‘Black Eye’

Pop punk colors Black Eye, the debut solo from Vernon, one-thirteenth of the K-pop supergroup Seventeen. The third to venture out on his own, following Hoshi and Woozi, the hip-hop unit member previously appeared on a string of features, popping up alongside Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on a “Beg For You” remix and Omega Sapien on “Wrecker.” Vernon chose chaos from the initial announcement of the project, sharing a teaser trailer previewing the guitar-heavy title track with the lyrics: “I’m on my worst behavior/How you like me now?/Put a muzzle on me/I’ll spit in your mouth.” The fiery concept photos...
Rolling Stone

Watch Karen O, Dave Grohl Rock ‘Heads Will Roll’ for Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin marked the sixth night of Hanukkah — and Night Six of their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions — by bringing out Karen O to perform “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, two-thirds of whom are Jewish (but not the singer herself). “Leave it to us to get the only non-Jewish member of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Hanukkah-ize one of their signature songs,” Grohl and Kurstin wrote in the YouTube caption. Like the previous performances during this Festival of Lights, “Heads Will Roll” was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 at the...
Rolling Stone

‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love

From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Hit With New Rust ‘Countersuit’ From Embattled Assistant Director

The assistant director of Rust, Dave Halls, has fired back at Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew with a new countersuit tied to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halls, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, filed his countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, essentially seeking to protect himself from any legal issues tied to the shooting. His complaint cites an agreement that allegedly says he should be indemnified and have his legal costs covered over any incidents during production causing personal injury, death, or damage.  Halls’ countersuit is part of an ever-expanding web of lawsuits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79

Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy