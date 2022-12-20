Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
WALA-TV FOX10
10 Caring Gifts collecting art and school supplies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is working on 10 different projects with the Volunteers of America Southeast this holiday season for our 10 Caring Gifts program. We are teaming up with Night Hawk Patrol Services to collect art and supplies. The supplies will go to places like the Community Enrichment...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pascagoula water leak located, boil water notice continues
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews have...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County. The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon. According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia County authorities searching for thief who broke into the same business twice in one night
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Escambia County authorities are searching for a thief who broke into the same business twice in one night. It happened at Legal Leaf in Escambia County, Florida. And it was all caught on surveillance cameras. The business has been broken into several times since October. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities. Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - New details are emerging regarding a shooting by a veterinarian that allegedly killed two officers in Mississippi. WLOX reports that multiple calls were made to the Ocean Springs Police Department from the family of Amy Anderson, a veterinarian. The family was reportedly worried for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Organizers of Ladd-Peebles high school all-star game advertised TV; ESPN says ‘no’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers planning a high school all-star football game for the week before the Senior Bowl have been advertising a live broadcast by ESPN, but a spokeswoman for the cable network told FOX10 News that is not the case. ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp told FOX10 News that...
Comments / 0