Mobile, AL

Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
MOBILE, AL
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
SPANISH FORT, AL
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
MOBILE, AL
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
MOBILE, AL
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
MOBILE, AL
10 Caring Gifts collecting art and school supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is working on 10 different projects with the Volunteers of America Southeast this holiday season for our 10 Caring Gifts program. We are teaming up with Night Hawk Patrol Services to collect art and supplies. The supplies will go to places like the Community Enrichment...
MOBILE, AL
UPDATE: Pascagoula water leak located, boil water notice continues

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the city announced that crews have...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires broke out Friday across Mobile County. The Fowl River and Theodore-Dawes volunteer fire departments battled a house fire off Bellingrath Road Friday afternoon. According to investigators the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Also on Friday, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
MOBILE, AL
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities. Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was...
FLOMATON, AL
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
CITRONELLE, AL
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
PENSACOLA, FL
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL

