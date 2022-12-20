Read full article on original website
Related
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’
Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing
Watch: Austin Butler Honors Late Mother During SNL Monologue. Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Return As Kelso & Jackie In ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer: Watch
The official trailer for Netflix’s That ’90s Show heads back to the basement with so much nostalgia. That ’70s Show alums Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher return as Jackie and Kelso, 15 years after the events of the beloved series. Jackie and Kelso, who are now a couple, are dressed in fancy outfits visiting Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) iconic home in Point Place.
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time...
Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday Photo With Jesse Rutherford Sparks Discussion
Eilish threw a Christmas-themed bash for her milestone birthday with some big name guests, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifice to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer
Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint are asking a family to make an impossible choice in Knock at the Cabin.The actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods.
Ladies in Red! Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party: Sia Performance, Ball Pit and More
A Calabasas Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for going all out during the holidays — and this Christmas was no different. “The woman who does it all,” Khloé Kardashian gushed over party planner Mindy Weiss in a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story video, showing off the family’s red-themed Christmas Eve bash. “I mean, you […]
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot
The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...
wmagazine.com
Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role
Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
Kirstie Alley’s kids share heartbreaking loss of their ‘fierce and loving’ mom from colon cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley sadly passed away this week at the age of 71, and her adult children True and Lillie Parker announced the news on Monday night via social media. According to their statement, Alley died from cancer she was only recently diagnosed with. “To all our friends, far and...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
Kathy Hilton shares the pricey holiday gift she’s giving Rihanna
When it comes to holiday gifting, Kathy Hilton isn’t horsing around. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells Page Six Style she’s gifting new mom Rihanna a nearly-$500 toy — the interactive Power Pony ($499) — for her son’s first Christmas. “I found them on Instagram and we are all obsessed with them,” says Hilton, who also got the rideable pony toy for her own grandchildren and grand-nieces and -nephews. It’s not the first time the Bad Gal’s been on Hilton’s nice list, as she sent her “a wreath inspired by Fenty Beauty with lipstick ornaments and makeup brushes” for the holidays...
16 of the best upcoming 2023 kids movies for your next family movie night
Grab the popcorn because the 2023 kids movies list of upcoming releases has something for everyone in the family. Whether you and your little ones have been anticipating the new Paw Patrol movie or maybe you’re all waiting on the next installment of Marvel’s hilarious “Guardians of the Galaxy,” there are so many great films set to come your way in the new year.
Elle
Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Sleek Red Valentino Dress at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner, like her sister Kim Kardashian, dressed to sparkle last night at her family's annual Christmas Eve party in one of her most formal and glitzy looks of the year. The model opted to wear a strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She...
Beautiful birth flower tattoos to celebrate your birth month
Getting a new tattoo is as much exciting as it is a big decision to make. Tattoos can be an expression of yourself, a symbol of your personality. And, if you look to the zodiac, there’s so much you can be inspired by. Your zodiac is a great way to express the finer details of your personality, from your birth stone to your birth month tree. So, if you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than birth flower tattoos.
Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look
By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Styled Her See-Through Slipdress with Big Sister Kendall’s Favorite Accessory
Kylie Jenner's latest look seemed to borrow inspiration from her older sister. Yesterday, the makeup mogul embarked on a night out in Beverly Hills while looking glamorous in an all-black outfit. She wore a sultry see-through slipdress embroidered all over with floral lace details, showing off her black bra and underwear underneath. She stayed warm by layering up in a roomy leather biker jacket by David Koma. Other accessories included a black mini handbag and silver hoop earrings.
See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter
Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Homeless Shelter Alexandria House. It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.
Motherly
New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0