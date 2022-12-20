Jets Announce Official Quarterback Plan For Thursday Night Game vs. Jaguars

Zach Wilson is back in for the New York Jets' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Wilson started the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday after being benched for three weeks.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced that starter Mike White is still not cleared for contact and that Wilson will be the first-string at his press conference on Tuesday.

"[Zach] knows to prepare like he's the No.1..." Saleh said . "Mike will be limited in practice because he can still practice, he just can't have contact. So, for Zach, it's always helpful to get all the reps and he's had that since [Monday]."

Against the Lions, Wilson's play was up and down. The former second-overall draft pick had a strong first half, throwing eight completions for 185 yards. He threw an interception in the third quarter that led to a Lions field goal and lead (13-10) and started overthrowing to open targets. He managed to steady himself in the fourth quarter.

On the night, Wilson completed 18-of-35 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns — the second-highest yardage total in his career.

Wilson wasn't perfect. He made some questionable decisions, but he didn't lose the Jets the game and, believe it or not, that's an improvement.

After a three-game losing streak, the Jets are 7-7 and ninth in the AFC heading into Week 16. The Los Angeles Chargers win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday puts the Jets a full game out of a playoff spot.

If the Jets keep pace with the Miami Dolphins — who are in sixth in the AFC — over the next two weeks, it's possible the Week 18 meeting between the two becomes a game of win-and-in.