Astros to Host Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball in World Series Rematch

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 5 days ago

The Houston Astros are slated to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball in what will be a World Series rematch in April.

ESPN released its first eight games slated for Sunday Night Baseball of the 2023 season and one of them includes a juicy matchup.

On April 30, the finale of a three game series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will be televised on Sunday Night Baseball. It represents a rematch of a hard-fought World Series matchup in which the Astros came out victorious in six games.

However, both teams will look slightly different as the Astros have added a few more veterans to the mix but have also seen the departure of 2022 American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

The Phillies on the other hand have added superstar shortstop Trea Turner as well as starter Taijuan Walker. They have become more formidable, which should offer an interesting early season matchup.

Fans do not have to wait long to see the fireworks and will be one series fans won't want to miss.

