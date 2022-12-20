Read full article on original website
Related
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses
The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
Washington Commanders QB situation is a hot mess with NFL Playoffs on the line
No one really expected the Washington Commanders to hang with a red-hot San Francisco 49ers team on the road Christmas
NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game
Controversial non-call likely influenced outcome of the game.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Packers in Week 16
The Miami Dolphins were defeated on Sunday afternoon by the Green Bay Packers – their fourth loss in as many opportunities. Miami entered the game with a real chance to set themselves up to clinch a postseason spot next week with a win, but now the road is much tougher in an AFC that has a few teams remaining alive.
WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase
The crew knew exactly what they were doing when they gave Richard Sherman that elf
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY. All Upcoming games on 929 ESPN and 92.9 HD2. Tune in to listen and download our app today! Radio.com the official WMFS app!
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Commanders Game
The 49ers have little to play for, because they clinched a playoff spot last week.
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Final injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16
The final injury report for Week 16 is out and contains some good news for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after practice that defensive end Chase Young would play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will likely only see a limited number of snaps, but it’s a step in the right direction for Young, who tore his ACL last November.
Vikings announce special guest to sound Gjallarhorn at Saturday's game
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. Since the Vikings are at home, they’ll continue a tradition of sounding the Gjallarhorn, something that they’ve started since the opening of US Bank Stadium in 2016. This Saturday, Minnesota...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0