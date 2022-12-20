Students discuss impact of museum's race conversations
ALBANY — Metro Albany students traveled with the Albany Museum of Art to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens to participate in a panel discussion of race recently at the Georgia Grantmakers Alliance conference. During the panel, the students discussed the impact of the AMA’s Courageous Conversations about Race program.
“We at the AMA are aware of the significant social need that museums can fill with programs that address the tough stuff of life,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “It is a real blessing to see the impact of our most important program, Courageous Conversations about Race, on these deeply thoughtful young people.
