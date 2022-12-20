ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Students discuss impact of museum's race conversations

From left, United Way of Southwest Georgia Special Projects Manager Philip Gentry; Westover High School graduate Anna Plowden; Albany Museum of Art Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton; Dougherty High School student Brianna McCoy; Deerfield-Windsor School student Jovi Hall; DWS student Sophie Singleton; Lee County High School student Leeann Feng; AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem; DHS student Jayla Carmichael, and United Way of Southwest Georgia president and CEO Shaunae Motley recently traveled with the Albany Museum of Art to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens to participate in a panel discussion of race. Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — Metro Albany students traveled with the Albany Museum of Art to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens to participate in a panel discussion of race recently at the Georgia Grantmakers Alliance conference. During the panel, the students discussed the impact of the AMA’s Courageous Conversations about Race program.

“We at the AMA are aware of the significant social need that museums can fill with programs that address the tough stuff of life,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “It is a real blessing to see the impact of our most important program, Courageous Conversations about Race, on these deeply thoughtful young people.

