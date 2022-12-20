ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS DFW

Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half.Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling.Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off the Nowitzki celebration...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Ja Morant debuts new “Ja 1’s” Nike shoe ahead of X-Mas Day game

MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”. Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Hawks Honor Their ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year’ Nominee

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, Michael Willis, for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

UNC QB Drake Maye calls transfer talk 'rumors'

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye says reports of him entering the transfer portal to chase millions in name, image and likeness deals are "rumors." In an interview Thursday with ESPN, the redshirt freshman responded to recent comments from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that two schools had offered him $5 million to transfer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

