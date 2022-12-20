Read full article on original website
Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half.Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling.Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off the Nowitzki celebration...
Ja Morant debuts new “Ja 1’s” Nike shoe ahead of X-Mas Day game
MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”. Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased […]
Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral
Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.
Quick Preview: Suns Visit Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets in the final matchup of the NBA's Christmas Day slate.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson clears protocol, on track to play Monday
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and is on track to play Monday night against the Pacers.
Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Official Status vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors will have Draymond for Christmas day vs. the Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hawks Honor Their ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year’ Nominee
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, Michael Willis, for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won.
NBA on Christmas: Lakers vs. Mavericks Picks, Odds, and Best Bets
For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
UNC QB Drake Maye calls transfer talk 'rumors'
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye says reports of him entering the transfer portal to chase millions in name, image and likeness deals are "rumors." In an interview Thursday with ESPN, the redshirt freshman responded to recent comments from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that two schools had offered him $5 million to transfer.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
