Westchester County, NY

STORM WATCH: Rain and wind to cause power outages, treacherous travel later this week

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NOW: Dry through Thursday morning, but chilly with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

NEXT: STORM WATCH -- Significant rain and wind can impact holiday travel Thursday evening and through all of Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says rain and wind is on the way Friday!

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler with lows around 24 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: WINTER BEGINS 4:48 p.m . -- Another dry and mainly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs around 39. Lows around 28 degrees.

THURSDAY: STORM WATCH - Cloudy and dry to start. Rain develops in the mid-afternoon and becomes steadier and heavier into the evening. Becoming windy with gusts overnight between 30 and 50 mph. Power outages expected.

FRIDAY: STORM WATCH - WIND ALERT - Wet and windy with more than 2 inches of rain in spots. A risk for localized flooding. Wind gusts could briefly reach 50 mph at times during the morning. Temperatures quickly drop in the evening resulting in a brief changeover to wintry mix in spots Friday evening. No accumulation expected. Highs in the 50s, overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

SATURDAY: CHRISTMAS EVE - BITTER BLAST - Sun and clouds, breezy and frigid. Highs around 24 degrees but feeling like near 10. Lows near 13 degrees in Westchester, colder to the north and west.

SUNDAY: CHRISTMAS DAY - BITTER BLAST - Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs around 27. Lows around 16.

