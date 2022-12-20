Read full article on original website
Mom TORDOFF
5d ago
because the markles have no values only the endless drone of..poor rich me..sad rich me..insulted rich me..life's unfair to rich me... they see insults and slights in everything, everyone and anything they have contact with.
Reply(1)
24
Just Me
4d ago
When will they receive the Nobel Prize? They are woke enough and the entertainment media loves them and they honor their own. Seems like most of the world doesn’t like them and wish they’d become private. Wishful thinking.
Reply(3)
8
Lisa Guliani
4d ago
Oh spare me.The actual history of the victors of any country is less than "glowing".The victors have written all the history books!!Markle PR Puff Piece.Just in time to induce heartburn for the holiday...
Reply
7
Related
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security
Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Elle
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video...
Body language Expert Says Prince Harry’s ‘Ginger’ Comments in Docuseries Prove He Has ‘Low Self-Esteem’
A body language expert who watched the ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix documentary is explaining how the prince’s own words show he has "low self-esteem."
Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator
A British commentator is slamming Meghan Markle over her docuseries as well as the "hatred and jealousy" she believes the duchess harbors towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Told a Naïve Meghan Markle to Stop Smiling at the Paparazzi in Early Days of Their Relationship
“You can’t talk to them,” Harry told his then girlfriend in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Sees Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as ‘Intertwined in His Mind’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of the docuseries Harry and Meghan. A body language expert says Harry has 'intertwined' Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
The Queen, classy as ever, had a more positive reaction.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Warned Not To Attend King Charles' Coronation After Bombshell Netflix Series: 'They Shouldn’t Come'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned not to attend King Charles’ coronation next year, amid the backlash surrounding their Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries as well as further anticipated backlash from his bombshell memoir Spare, which is due to be released on January 10th, 2023. Royal Experts...
Why does the Harry and Meghan psychodrama continue? Because no one really wants it to end
Of all the charges laid at the door of Harry and Meghan, we can reasonably discount the idea that being paid by Netflix is the sin to end all sins. I’m not sure how people think the British royal family have historically accrued their vast wealth, but a contract with a streaming giant is right down the list of money-spinning horrors.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has to Thank Meghan Markle for Breaking Royal Family’s Christmas Tradition?
Meghan Markle reportedly sparked a change in the royal family's Christmas tradition that Kate Middleton didn't enjoy, but Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got to take advantage of. Meghan Markle Changed A Christmas Tradition Within The Royal Household?. The former Suits star spent the holidays in 2017 with the...
Comments / 15