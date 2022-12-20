ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Guardian

UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
gcaptain.com

Harsh Winter Storm Threatens US LNG Exports

By Stephen Stapczynski (Bloomberg) A winter storm battering huge swaths of the US threatens to temporarily disrupt exports of liquefied natural gas from the Gulf Coast, exacerbating the global fuel crunch. The arctic front, expected to continue for several days, is triggering warnings and advisories stretching from Maine to the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
gcaptain.com

Port of Long Beach Receives Credit Ratings Upgrade Amid Downturn

The Port of Long Beach has received upgraded ratings from Standard & Poor’s, one of the nation’s leading credit-rating agencies, in recognition of the ports strong market position and stable outlook even as imports plunge. The Long Beach Harbor Department’s senior bonds were raised to an “AA+,” while...
LONG BEACH, MS
gcaptain.com

EEXI and CII: Everything You Need to Know About Shipping’s New Carbon Measurement and Rating System

Starting on January 1st, all ships will be required to calculate their carbon intensity to help measure and report on their environmental efficiency. Known as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the new reporting mandates will be required under amendments adopted to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI that entered into force on 1 November 2022.
gcaptain.com

Seadrill Acquires Aquadrill in All-Stock Deal

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill (NYSE and OSE: SDRL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Aquadrill in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, which is anticipated in mid-2023, Seadrill shareholders will hold 62% while Aquadrill unitholders will own the remaining 38% of the outstanding common shares in the combined company, which will keep the name Seadrill Limited and continue to be domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda. Aquadrill will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill.
gcaptain.com

Superyacht Party in the Caribbean

Billionaires over the world have descended upon the Caribbean ready for Christmas and New Year parties, as the yacht count in the region has more than doubled from the previous month. The yacht season in the Caribbean nations is in full bloom, as more than 200 luxury vessels have clustered...

