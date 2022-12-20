Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill (NYSE and OSE: SDRL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Aquadrill in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, which is anticipated in mid-2023, Seadrill shareholders will hold 62% while Aquadrill unitholders will own the remaining 38% of the outstanding common shares in the combined company, which will keep the name Seadrill Limited and continue to be domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda. Aquadrill will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill.

2 DAYS AGO