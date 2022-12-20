Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
mymoinfo.com
Regina Fraley – Service 12/27/22 6 P.M.
Regina Fraley of Desloge died Friday at the age of 65. Visitation for Regina Fraley will be held on Tuesday at 4 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The funeral service will follow at 6.
mymoinfo.com
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch – Service – 12/27/22 at 11 a.m.
David “Dave” Wayne Lynch of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Dave Lynch is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from 9...
mymoinfo.com
Alma Y. Weatherford — Service 12/27/22 10 A.M.
Alma Y. Weatherford of Festus passed away Tuesday, December 20th, she was 82 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (12/27) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in DeSoto. The visitation for Alma Weatherford will be...
mymoinfo.com
DRA Director announces retirement
(Festus) Disability Resource Association (DRA) Director Nancy Pope has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Pope says she has been with DRA for 22 years and the director for the last 5. My MO Info · KJ122222A. Pope goes over one of the things she...
Longtime FOX 2, KPLR 11 stalwart Dan Gray retires
From Rome to right here in St. Louis, Dan Gray has documented history for more than half a century as a journalist.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis on holiday safety through Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends
Richly decorated Christmas tree with red and gold ornaments and lights on the background of an old piano. Elegant card. (Jefferson County) Christmas is coming up this Sunday and law enforcement is expecting a busy travel period. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they will have increased patrols through the...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
Winter storm warning: Extreme cold in the St. Louis area
A wind chill warning will be in effect Thursday night into Friday.
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside.
mymoinfo.com
Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview
(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Emergency crews respond to local Steak ‘N Shake fire
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a nearby Steak 'N Shake restaurant.
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
Comments / 0