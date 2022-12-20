ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Regina Fraley – Service 12/27/22 6 P.M.

Regina Fraley of Desloge died Friday at the age of 65. Visitation for Regina Fraley will be held on Tuesday at 4 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The funeral service will follow at 6.
DESLOGE, MO
Alma Y. Weatherford — Service 12/27/22 10 A.M.

Alma Y. Weatherford of Festus passed away Tuesday, December 20th, she was 82 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (12/27) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in DeSoto. The visitation for Alma Weatherford will be...
FESTUS, MO
DRA Director announces retirement

(Festus) Disability Resource Association (DRA) Director Nancy Pope has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Pope says she has been with DRA for 22 years and the director for the last 5. My MO Info · KJ122222A. Pope goes over one of the things she...
FESTUS, MO
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament Day One Preview

(Park Hills) The 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas tournament tips off on Monday with eight games and you listen to all of them on regional radio. We’ll broadcast the daytime games on AM 800 KREI. Four girls quarterfinals start with top seed and second ranked South Iron...
PARK HILLS, MO
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

