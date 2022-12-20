Read full article on original website
Page County board backs insurance plan change
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping to curb drastically increasing insurance costs for county employees without impacting the current benefits. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved switching their insurance plan number through the Iowa Association of Counties from plan nine to plan 11E. While the new plan does not affect the current benefit offerings, County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the switch is recommended by Group Benefit Partners, the insurance broker with ISAC, to possibly reduce an anticipated 15% increase in cost next year and also join the majority of the other counties in the ISAC Group Health Program.
Pottawattamie County board hears revised public health facility plans
(Council Bluffs) -- Updated plans are in the works for a new county public health facility in Pottawattamie County. That's according to County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant, who presented a revised proposal for a new facility to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Original plans called for a nearly 26,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Pearl Street and 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs to help consolidate the health agency from its current setup, including multiple buildings. However, Wyant tells KMA News costs were getting too high for what was initially estimated at a nearly $10 million proposal.
Hamburg board hears building project update
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are still targeting a spring start to the district's expansion and renovation project. Hamburg's School Board heard an update on the project's planning at its regular meeting earlier this week. Voters passed a $3.1 million bond issue to cover renovations to Marnie Simons Elementary School, including a new community fitness center addition, a 250-seat auditorium and two additional classrooms to accommodate the district's maker space classes. While saying planning is slightly behind schedule, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News groundbreaking is still expected in March.
Richard T. Larson II, 78 of Essex
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa 50801. Visitation Day and Date:. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation Start:Open visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family, to...
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
Red Oak man arrested on driving while barred charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday afternoon. According to the report, Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville of Red Oak just after 5:00 in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue for driving while barred. Neville was transported to the Montgomery County...
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
SMS TAG students score in Quiz Bowl
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah Middle School students recently excelled in an online test of trivial knowledge. Members of the middle school's Talented and Gifted program participated in the Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl--a nationwide competition running in the fall and spring. The school's 5th and 6th grade students finished second overall out of 130 teams in their division with 1,231 points. It's the second year of the middle schools participation in the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Middle School Talented and Gifted Instructor Brett Roberts says the students improved from their first competition's placing.
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
Inexperienced Louisville girls trying to find roles under first-year coach
(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta. The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games. “We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming...
