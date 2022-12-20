(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping to curb drastically increasing insurance costs for county employees without impacting the current benefits. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved switching their insurance plan number through the Iowa Association of Counties from plan nine to plan 11E. While the new plan does not affect the current benefit offerings, County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the switch is recommended by Group Benefit Partners, the insurance broker with ISAC, to possibly reduce an anticipated 15% increase in cost next year and also join the majority of the other counties in the ISAC Group Health Program.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO