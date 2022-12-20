Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again won't be fully R-rated
Charlie Cox has seemingly revealed Daredevil: Born Again won't be fully R-rated when it launches on Disney Plus. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar to promote Treason, his new Netflix show, Cox admitted that the Marvel Phase 5 production won't be as gory or mature as the character's Netflix series was. That's...
Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifice to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer
Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint are asking a family to make an impossible choice in Knock at the Cabin.The actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
TechRadar
This Persona-like RPG perfectly captures the beauty and fragility of adolescence
As you come out of class one morning, your best friend Tammy greets you. After a hard day of study in the makeshift classroom that was once part of your colony ship, your 10-year-old brain is dearly in need of a break. Fortunately for you, Tammy’s found out that, today, the canteen is serving a delicacy from old earth. You’ve never heard of “cotton candy” before, but you’re keen to give it a go.
TechRadar
Shadow of Mordor shows that the best way to respect Lord of the Rings is to break it
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power walks an unenviable line between the source material of J.R.R. Tolkien’s published works and adapting his stories to the rules and needs of the screen. And while closely following the path laid down in Tolkien’s pages may seem like the best course, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor showed that sometimes the best way to respect the source material is to break it.
TechRadar
The Callisto Protocol made me feel superhuman yet intensely vulnerable
The Callisto Protocol is one of those rare big-budget horror titles which manages to both empower and absolutely crush you in the same breath. Over the course of the game’s runtime, I was mercilessly beaten to death, had my jaw torn off, and was even splattered in a free-fall through deep space. But, with every gruesome death, no matter how graphic, I slowly began to come around to The Callisto Protocol. I’ll be honest, I found the early hours of the sci-fi survival horror to be slow and frustrating. But, after pushing through my jaded haze, I began to click with the rhythm needed to keep protagonist Jacob Lee breathing just long enough to consider breaking out of his moon prison.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)
Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 signature colors and new release date leak out
The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones isn't expected to show up until February, but we've already heard plenty of rumors and leaks about these devices – and the latest information to reach us concerns the 'signature colors' of the handsets. This is according to SamMobile (opens in new...
