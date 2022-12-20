Read full article on original website
The 7 best holiday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month
Let's face it, you're probably still struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member. It could also be that some shiny new devices are already under the tree ready to be open. In either case, one of the best VPN services might be just the right last-minute gift.
Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before the year's out
If you're looking to start the new year with a new Android phone, Amazon may just have the deal for you. The retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with multiple storage options for $300 less than its MSRP. This huge saving, dropping right in time for Christmas, also...
Google's Pixel phone plans for 2023 and beyond have leaked
Google's most recent flagship phones are the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but a leaked roadmap gives us an idea of the tech giant's Pixel plans for the next few years – all the way up to 2025. We're going to be seeing foldable phones, spec upgrades, and plenty more besides, it seems.
Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Verizon, right now
Verizon's latest deals make it easier than ever to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Sure as death and taxes, every year sees Apple release a new iPhone, and 2022 saw its best effort yet across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max options.
Comcast Xfinity accounts are being attacked in 2FA bypass attacks
Someone found a way to bypass the two-factor authentication (2FA) security measure at Comcast Xfinity and compromise countless accounts, reports have claimed. Following the bypass, the attackers are able to use the compromised accounts to try and take over cryptocurrency exchange accounts and cloud storage services. On December 19 Xfinity...
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
The PS5 Pro could rival gaming PCs – if it uses Gen 5 SSDs
Now that Sony’s latest console has been available for two years, some are turning their attention towards the potential of a PS5 Pro. A revised edition of the console could bring with it more horsepower to ensure that the system is able to keep up with more demanding titles, but the most important change it could bring would be the adoption of Gen 5.0 NVme SSDs.
How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special online: stream from anywhere
Paranormal comedy show Ghosts is fast becoming part of the UK TV firmament, and there's no bigger sign of that than this festive special which has been given a primetime evening spot on BBC One on Christmas Day. Here's how to watch Ghosts online, and enjoy the 2022 Christmas special for free from anywhere in the world.
Santa Tracker live: how to follow Santa with Norad or Google
Tracking Santa hour-by-hour as he crosses the globe giving presents. Happy (almost) Christmas! As we close out another year, it’s time for one of our favorite seasonal activities - the TechRadar Santa tracker! Using the two most popular trackers, NORAD and Google, we’ll be bringing you live updates as St Nick makes his way around the globe.
5 things you need to know before buying an 85-inch TV
An 85-inch TV is no joke. The upgrade to a screen this massive is not a simple one by any means – it requires serious investment and plenty of room. However, the investment in terms of both money and space is quite fulfilling when you consider the enhanced viewing experience that the best 85-inch TVs offer.
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
Polaroid P2 review: a fun Bluetooth speaker with so-so sound
Polaroid's foray into the speaker world is very charming, but it lacks great sound quality and some useful extras. Genuinely fun and cute is how we'd describe the Polaroid 2. Part of its new range of music speakers, it might not hit all the right notes when it comes to what you need most from a Bluetooth speaker, but it's utterly adorable.
Just got a PS5? Here are the best TVs to use with Sony’s next-gen console
Did someone gift you a new PS5 for the holidays? Or was it just time to treat yourself, now that enough PS5 games had launched to make the purchase worthwhile? Either way, those of you staring lovingly at the rocket-shaped gaming console will no doubt be wondering whether your current TV is up to the job.
Is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 worth buying for creatives?
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 has now launched, and like other GeForce-branded GPUs, it’s aimed primarily at gamers. However, because of the raw power on offer, along with Nvidia’s Studio drivers that come with features and tweaks to improve performance with creative applications, this is a graphics card that may be of interest to professionals looking for the best graphics card for their needs.
What is a static IP?
Most internet users know that when they connect they go online, their ISP will assign a public IP address to their device. It’s important to understand that usually your ISP will assign you a dynamic IP address - in other words. it can change at any time. Of course this may not happen for a while and you probably won’t notice even if it does. You might even welcome it, as changing your IP address may make it harder for websites and bad actors to track your online activities.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G review: all style and no drama
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G is a good choice for a 5G smartphone on T-Mobile in the US, especially if you need extra long battery life and faster charging. There are better picks for a nicer display or better cameras, but the OnePlus Nord N300 has a sweet blend of style and longevity that works for the right buyer.
FBI gives ad blockers the seal of approval
As we enter the festive season, its peak trading time for online scammers - but luckily the FBI has waded in, recommending the use of ad blockers to keep safe. In recent public service announcement, the agency warned that fake ads can be put at the top of search results, indistinguishable from the results themselves, and can be very convincing when impersonating legitimate brands.
Anker admits Eufy camera security issues
Anker has confirmed that one of its security camera products had some serious security flaws that allowed unauthorized third parties to view the camera live feeds. It also confirmed that it’s been sending mobile push notifications with people’s faces via the cloud to user endpoints (opens in new tab).
Grab a Meta Quest 2 headset this Boxing Day and get paid to shop on Amazon
[Update Dec 24: This deal has now expired, but you can still find a bunch of awesome bargains on Amazon through our Amazon Boxing Day sales hub.]. Start off the new year in virtual reality with one of the best VR headsets you can buy, and score up to AU$200 credit to use on Amazon. That's right – you can score the Meta Quest 2, plus get some extra store credit to spend in 2023 during Amazon's Boxing Day sale.
