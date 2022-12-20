Read full article on original website
Southern states grew fastest in 2022, Census data shows
Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration.
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
