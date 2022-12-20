Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
WRGB
Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
newyorkalmanack.com
America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store
As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
Our Hearts are Full – Donna in Gloversville Blown Away by Xmas Help!
This is an update on Donna in Gloversville. You may remember the super sweet struggling mom with 2 kids who told us just a few weeks ago that Christmas in her house probably wasn't going to happen this year. Well, we have an update and it's better than anyone could...
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
saratogaliving.com
Meet the Man Behind Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest
When Saratoga First Night was canceled in 2020, it was a blow to Saratoga’s morale but, given the pandemic, was to be expected. When it was canceled again in 2021, the future of the beloved annual New Year’s Eve arts event began to look bleak. Until Robert Millis stepped in.
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve
No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson
The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Crossgates to extend operating hours in 2023
Whether you're an early riser or a night owl when it comes to shopping, Crossgates is giving you a couple more hours to browse in 2023.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Airlines ground 9 flights out of Albany amid storm
Nine flights scheduled to depart Albany International Airport on Friday have been canceled, as a winter storm and strong winds snarl Christmas travel.
Mystery Donor With ‘Heart Of Gold’ Helps Capital Region Pizzeria Feed Those In Need
A pizzeria in the region is feeding some families in need this Christmas weekend after receiving the only type of dough that’s better than pizza dough: cold hard cash.Saratoga County eatery Southy’s Pizzeria, located in South Glens Falls at 75 Saratoga Avenue, received a generous gift of $300 from …
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Boil Water Advisory in Amsterdam
The Town of Amsterdam has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break in the area of 42 Edson Street.
