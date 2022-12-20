ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
NISKAYUNA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store

As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Meet the Man Behind Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest

When Saratoga First Night was canceled in 2020, it was a blow to Saratoga’s morale but, given the pandemic, was to be expected. When it was canceled again in 2021, the future of the beloved annual New Year’s Eve arts event began to look bleak. Until Robert Millis stepped in.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve

No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson

The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY

