The Comeback

Lakers star gets promising injury news

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis could return as soon as January. Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news Sunday. Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot in the Lakers‘ Dec. 16th win over the Denver Nuggets. Sources told Wojnarowski that Davis “had a subsiding of pain in his right Read more... The post Lakers star gets promising injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
