ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy