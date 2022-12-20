Read full article on original website
Related
Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races
Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front, While Bucks Without a Star for Christmas Matchup
Sunday's Christmas showdown, a playoff rematch between the Celtics and Bucks, will resemble that series in at least one way. In that postseason matchup, which went the distance, ending with Grant Williams registering a career-high 27 points in Game 7, knocking down seven threes to propel Boston to ...
Comments / 0