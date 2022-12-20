Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation

News Release

Pallet Shelter

Today , Pallet Shelter (Pallet) , announced the 100 th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, each equipped with a bed, heating unit and lockable door.

“This new village is an important milestone in supporting the many tribes that call this region home,” said Amy King, CEO and founder of Pallet. “This is a critical component in helping community members that are experiencing homelessness ultimately move to permanent housing.”

The Tulalip Village is one of only a few Pallet deployments on tribal land, where homelessness is more common due to intergenerational factors like overcrowding and lack of housing. As of 2019, Native Americans account for approximately 1.5% of North America’s population, yet they make up more than 10% of the homeless population nationally.

“Native Americans experience the second highest rate of homelessness among all racial groups,” said Rochelle Lubbers, Chief Administrative Officer at The Tulalip Tribes. “The partnership with Pallet gives our unhoused tribal members a safe space to stay while they work to get back on their feet.”

Pallet connection to collaborative partner resources at all Pallet sites, including introductions to gold standard service providers, referrals to community resources, and partnership in meeting Pallet’s required Dignity Standards for all village residents.

To learn more about Pallet, and its rapidly deployable shelter solutions, or to become a service provider visit www.palletshelter.com .

To learn more about the Tulalip Tribe and their mission, vision and values visit https://www.tulaliptribes-nsn.gov

About Pallet

Pallet is a Public Benefit Corporation working to end unsheltered homelessness, rapid shelter to those displaced by disaster, and give people a fair chance at employment. Our transitional shelter villages help bridge the gap from living on the street to finding permanent housing. Learn more at www.palletshelter.com

About Tulalip Tribes

The Tulalip (pronounced Tuh’-lay-lup) Tribes has a population is over 5,000 and growing, with 2,700 members residing on the 22,000 acres Tulalip Indian Reservation located north of Everett and the Snohomish River and west of Marysville, Washington. The Reservation is rich with natural resources: marine waters, tidelands, freshwater creeks and lakes, wetlands, forests, and developable land. Learn more at https://www.tulaliptribes-nsn.gov